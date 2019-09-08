Laredo Police need help searching for vandals

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in obtaining any information regarding a person who has been vandalizing a south Laredo neighborhood.

Officers say the vandalism involves the spraying of cars and mailboxes in the Larga Vista neighborhood.

Police say these incidents are believed to happen during the early morning hours.

If anyone has any information regarding the person involved they are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

You can also communicate via text message at 847411 keyword; Laredo then type your message. All communications through social media sites will also remain anonymous.