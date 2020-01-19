Laredo Police officers fire at armed domestic violence suspect

The Laredo Police Department is investigating a disturbance in south Laredo that resulted in two officers firing their weapons at an armed suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday morning January, 19th at around 2 a.m. when officers were responding to a domestic situation at the 4500 block of La Joya Lane.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a handgun.

Police say officers attempted to diffuse the situation, which is when the perpetrator pointed the weapon in the officers' direction.

As a result, two officers fired their weapons striking the man.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

As per department protocol, both officers have been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of both a criminal and internal investigation.