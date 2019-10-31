Laredo Police officers gather for last shave before November

The Laredo Police Department is getting ready to get scruffy just before the month of November.

On Thursday, officers gathered at the police headquarters for the last shave of the month until December as part of No Shave November.

The campaign is an annual nationwide movement that aims to raise cancer awareness by letting your facial hair grow.

As a result, the Laredo Police Association is letting their mustaches and beards grow.

The police department has challenged its officers to participate in the initiative and also raise funds for the cause.

All of the proceeds from the money that they have made will go towards the American Cancer Society.

Many of the officers are excited to let their facial hair grow and compete with one another to see who can grow the best beard or stache.