Laredo Police officers put their skills to the test

Several Laredo Police officers competed to find out who is the top dog.

Several officers put their skills to the test to show how fast, strong and just how much they can endure.

The officers were timed in how fast they can run a mile to how efficiently they can complete different workout stations.

More than 40 officers took part in Monday’s competition.

Lizbeth Moreno says the job requires you to be physically fit, so it’s a great way to put their skills to the test.

Other tests part of the event included officers shooting 50 rounds in two minutes at the shooting range.