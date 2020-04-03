Laredo Police officers surprise kids on their birthday

We all know that the coronavirus pandemic has been quite a party pooper for those looking to celebrate their birthday, but Laredo Police made sure a few kids were able to celebrate their big day.

Rayne, Trent & Todd were going to celebrate with a party; unfortunately, those plans were canceled due to the Stay Home, Work Safe Ordinance of not hosting any gatherings.

Officers with the Laredo Police Department heard about the sad news so Officer Tapia and Officer Medina surprised the kids by driving to their home, with a full display of lights to brighten up their evening.

