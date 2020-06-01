Laredo Police on high alert after possible threats of looting

In light of what's happening across the country, there has been an increase in law enforcement presence set up across town.

Over the weekend, Laredo Police officers were outside stores making sure things did not get out of hand.

An image of officers and patrol cars in front of Walmart on Clark and Loop 20 has been circulating online.

According to the department's spokesperson, there were threats of looting but no incident occurred.

Authorities will continue to keep a close eye on any incidents happening in our area.