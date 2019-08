Laredo Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly burgled a local business.

Officers say the incident happened at the 1900 block of Guadalupe Street.

A man wearing a black hoodie and a light cap broke into the business and made off with merchandise.

If you can identify the man you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.