Laredo Police out in full force for intoxicated drivers

As everyone gathers with friends and family to celebrate the beginning of a new decade, Laredo Police Officers will be out in full force patrolling the streets.

Its customary to ring in the new year with a bit of fun that involves alcohol.

But if you're planning to take part in the festivities, authorities are asking you to have a plan in place that'll keep you and everyone on the road safe.

"We have other alternative methods of transportation here in the city that you can utilize at night, such as Uber, Lyft, the taxi services," said Investigator Emanuel Diaz. "Or if you want you can also get a friend who won't be drinking with you at night and serve as your designated driver."

This year alone there have been over 570 arrests involving drivers behind the wheel while under the influence.

If police catch you or a friend behind the wheel while drunk, you will face hefty fines or even some time behind bars.