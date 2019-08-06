Laredo Police prepared to protect the public

In light of the tragic events that took place in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, the Laredo Police Department says they are prepared if a situation should occur in our area.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino posted a statement online over the weekend saying in part, “We ask you, our citizens to always remain vigilant and we ask that you please report any criminal activity.

More importantly, we ask you to share any information about anyone looking to harm others”.

Authorities say they are ready and willing to do anything and everything possible to protect Laredo citizens from the unthinkable.

Gina Gonzales with the Laredo Police Department says the department is constantly preparing for this or any situations that we may encounter.

Gonzalez adds that officers go through several trainings throughout the year to prepare for such events.

Just last year, the department took part in a mass shooter drill at Mall Del Norte.