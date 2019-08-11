Laredo Police reminding residents to report any suspicious activity

In light of recent tragedies, law enforcement agencies across the nation including the Laredo Police Department are urging the public to communicate any and all concerns.

As part of the, "If you see something, say something" campaign, they are asking that residents come forward and contact law enforcement to report any suspicious activity.

The Laredo Police Department reminds the public that Laredo is a safe city; however, the only way to ensure that remains the case, is to communicate any and all threats and criminal activity with local law enforcement.

The police department says you can reach them through a number of channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, their website and even through their app Laredo PD.

Of course, you can always call them at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS and in emergency situations, dial 9-1-1.