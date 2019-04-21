Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of intoxication assault

An off-duty Border Patrol agent is arrested for intoxication assault.

According to the Laredo Police Department, it happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when an off-duty Border Patrol agent identified as 32-year-old Rudy Mora was traveling north on McPherson in a Sedan.

At one point, the sedan collided with a truck and Mora allegedly fled the scene.

Shortly after, police were called out to another accident involving a Sedan and two motorcycles at the intersection of Shiloh and Sayer.

Both motorcyclists sustained serious bodily injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Mora was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of intoxicated assault.