The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a couple of alleged thieves.

Pictures from surveillance video shows what appears to be a man and a woman stealing pallets from a business located in the Mines Road area and loading them onto a pick-up truck.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.