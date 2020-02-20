Laredo Police searching for man accused of criminal mischief

Local authorities are turning to the community’s help in locating a man who is believed to be tied to a criminal mischief case.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the man was caught on surveillance video at the 1600 block of Chihuahua St.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.