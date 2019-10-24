Laredo Police searching for man accused of robbery

Laredo Police are on the lookout for an alleged robbery suspect.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the man wearing a striped shirt is accused of a robbery that took place at the 6500 block of Metro Court a few weeks ago.

Authorities say the culprit allegedly assaulted a man and stole his cellphone.

The suspect has been described as having a medium to dark complexion with a beard.

If you have any information on this individual you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers.