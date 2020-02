Local authorities are asking the community’s help in locating a man accused of robbing a local business.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the robbery took place at a local restaurant located at the 400 block of E. Stewart.

If you have any information on this man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.