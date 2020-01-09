Laredo Police searching for man accused of theft

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man believed to be tied to a theft report.

The man was seen on camera wearing a gray-colored shirt and entering a red-colored

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a $1,000 reward to any information that leads to an arrest.