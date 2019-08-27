Laredo Police searching for missing man

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 44-year-old Ricardo Zamora Perez was last seen on Thursday, July 18th at around 10:30 p.m.

He was seen in a black bicycle near the 2300 block of Sanchez Street.

Perez is roughly 5’6’ in height and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and gray shoes.

If you have seen or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800. You can also contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.