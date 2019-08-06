Laredo Police searching for possible witnesses to fatal accident

The Laredo Police Department is searching for occupants of a vehicle who may have been witnesses to a recent fatal car accident.

The incident happened on Monday, July 29th at around 3 p.m. when authorities were called out to a collision at the intersection of Saunders Street and Arkansas Avenue.

According to police, the occupants of a white heavy duty truck and white regular truck were caught on camera driving away from the scene of an accident.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a red Toyota Tundra and Blue Chevy Sonic.

One of the vehicles, collided into a restaurant after the impact.

The passenger of one of the vehicles died as a result of their injuries.

The Laredo Police Department has released pictures of the vehicles in hopes of locating the occupants.

If you can identify the driver of any of the two white trucks, or if you were a witness to the accident you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.