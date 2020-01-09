Laredo Police searching for robbery suspect

Local law enforcement officers are on the lookout for a man wanted for an armed robbery of a local business.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, January 1st at around 10:30 p.m. at a store located at the 700 block of Guadalupe Street.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a man wearing an orange hoodie walked into the store, demanded money from the cash register and fled the scene.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts or his identity, you can call the police department at 795-2800 or LAREDO Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.