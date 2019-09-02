Laredo Police searching for two alleged burglars

Laredo Police are on the lookout for a couple of men who allegedly burgled a local business.

Police say the incident happened at the 700 block of Chihuahua Street where two men were caught on surveillance video breaking into the business.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

