Laredo Police searching for wanted sex offender

The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a wanted sex offender.

Police say 21-year-old Marcos Reyes-Callejas has active warrants for burglary of a habitation and aggravated sexual assault.

The warrants come as the result of an investigation that was filed at the 2800 block of Plum Street earlier this year.

Authorities say Reyes-Callejas is described as 5’09” tall and weighs roughly 205 pounds.

Police say Reyes-Callejas is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.