Laredo Police sees increase in DWI arrests

The local crime statistics were shared with members of the Laredo Gateway Rotary Club.

A spokesperson for the Laredo Police Department stopped by the meeting to share statistics, address safety concerns and tell members about the department’s initiatives.

Stats on crimes such as home burglaries and DWI’s were shared.

So far this year, police have made 204 DWI arrests, which is a slight increase from last year’s 173.

Emanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department says the reason for the increase in DWI numbers is due to a new initiative implemented by the City of Laredo.

Diaz says one of their goals is Vision Zero, which means zero fatalities on the city streets.

Diaz says last year there were 32 motor vehicle accidents fatalities and 26 were alcohol related.