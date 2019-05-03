Laredo Police seize meth during routine traffic stop

A traffic stop involving an 18-wheeler led to the discovery of two steel containers filled with methamphetamine.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at around 1 a.m. when Laredo Police were called out to the 7500 block of Mines Road.

According to police, the driver, 41-year-old Juan Jose Garcia Lerma began acting nervously but he gave consent to have the truck searched.

A K9 alerted to the presence of drugs that were believed to be hidden inside containers which were taken to the Laredo Port of entry for x-rays.

Lerma was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.