The Laredo Police Department is currently working on serving warrants at a home in south Laredo.

No word on what those warrants are at the moment; however, Laredo Police along with the SWAT team can be seen closing off the area near the 4000 block of Guadalajara.

Police would like to advise the public that the situation is contained and there is no danger to residents who live in the area.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.