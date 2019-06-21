Laredo Police team up with Walmart to educate community

The Laredo Police Department took the time to help inform the community about the different roles they play.

In an effort to promote June as “Safety Month”, Walmart teamed up with Laredo Police to host several divisions within the police force, including the bomb squad, the K-9 unit and the Auto Theft Division.

Each made presentations at the store, taking questions from those in attendance, as well as informing the community about crimes they can avoid such as auto theft.

Organizers see this primarily as a fun event that's also educational.