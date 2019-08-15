Laredo Police to be out in full force this Labor Day weekend

With the Labor Day holiday less than a month away, the Laredo Police Department is advising residents that officers will be out in full force cracking down on impaired driving.

As part of the Impaired Driver Mobilization Grant funded by TxDOT, officers will be working overtime patrolling the streets to enforce DWI laws by locating and arresting intoxicated drivers.

The initiative will start on August 15th to September 1st.

The police department encourages the community to plan ahead and also take advantage of all the ridesharing services that are available.

In Texas, the legal limit for intoxication is 0.08 BAC. If an officer thinks your driving is impaired, you can still be stopped and arrested for DWI regardless of your BAC.