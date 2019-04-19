Laredo Police to be out in full force this weekend!

Families around Laredo are preparing for the Easter holiday and so is law enforcement.

File photo: LPD

Laredo Police are reminding the public that they will be out on the streets this weekend with several operations like their DUI operation.

Police say if you're going to drink do so responsibly.

If you're out, plan ahead and call someone to avoid driving out on the road.

Laredo Police try to increase their presence on the streets during the holiday months and occasions where they see a rise in alcohol consumption.

