Laredo Public Library celebrating moon landing this weekend

This weekend marks 50-years since American astronauts became the first to walk on the moon, a milestone that changed the course of science, exploration, and history.

Due to such a historic event, space enthusiasts across the globe are celebrating.

The Joe A. Guerra Library will be hosting an event to mark the celebration of the moon landing.

Now Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that first landed a man on the moon.

American commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the spacecraft on July 20, 1969.

Now to commemorate the historic event, the public library will host moon base Laredo where several activities will take place that are free and fun for the entire family.

The activities include a live simulation of man’s first step on the moon a DIY planetarium, free drinks at the lunar cafe and you can even send your name out to the planet Mars.

Now this event will take place on Saturday, July 20th at the Joe A. Guerra multi-purpose room from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Attendees will also have a chance to gaze up at the night sky with the use of telescopes and binoculars from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Apollo 11 effectively ended the space race and fulfilled a national goal proposed in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy.