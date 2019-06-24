Laredo Public Library gets physical

The Laredo Public Library is inviting youngsters to get physical during their summer.

Every month, the library creates a theme for young bookworms that encourage them to read books based off an important theme relating to health, the environment, and current events.

This month’s theme is “Let’s Get Physical” which seeks to promote physical activities for kids who are out for summer break.

During the summer months, many kids might fall into the bad habit of sleeping all day and staying up all night, but the library has plenty of books about how to get the most out of summer with outdoor activities.

If you would like to see the full selection of books, you can head on over to the library located at 1120 Calton Rd. or call (956) 795-2400.