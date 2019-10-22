Laredo Public Library holds Debt Management seminar

The City of Laredo is looking to help citizens manage their money woes during its Debt Management workshop.

During one free hour-long session, the Laredo Public Library held a free FDIC Money Smart for Adults seminar.

The conference went over the different types of debt, strategies for reducing debt and the consequences of not paying your bills.

Money experts from IBC Bank were on hand to offer some financial advice.

Jonathan Gonzalez with IBC suggests people should set up a plan in order to pay back their debts.

Commerce Bank will be hosting another seminar at Martin High School on the 30th of October at 10 a.m.

It will be free and open to students and the public.

The library plans to host similar seminars in the near future.