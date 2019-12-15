Laredo Public Library holds festival for young bookworms

It was a not-so-silent sight at the library as several children’s book characters came to life.

On Saturday morning, the Joe A Guerra Laredo Public Library held its Book Festival for local bookworms, specifically for the youngsters.

The festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. with a special storytime and breakfast for participants.

The event featured several authors including Laura Numeroff, the author of “If you Give a Mouse a Cookie” and Rosemary Wells, author of the “Max and Ruby” books.

It wasn’t just activities for the kids, the library also had a workshop for teens as well.

Local librarian Danielle Burns says they wanted to make sure they had activities for everyone to take part in so it can be all-inclusive.

It was the library’s way of celebrating ten years of providing literature and resources to our local community.

Kids also got a chance to dance and take pictures with the mouse from the book as well as several other characters.

The event was made possible with the help of a Texas Reads Grant.