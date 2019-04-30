Laredo Public Library hosting open house event

The Laredo Public Library is inviting bookworms to check out some of the great amenities it has to offer.

For the past 20 years, the Jose A. Guerra Laredo Public Library has expanded and added new technology for the public to use.

The library also houses a unique section dedicated to young adults.

The area is called the Teen Zone which is a place where teens can study, work on school projects, play games, watch movies and of course read books.

The library is inviting the community to check out all of these amazing new amenities during its open house event.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, April 30th at the Jose A Guerra Library.

There will be free crafts, treats and door prizes for those who stop by.

For more information, you can call (956) 795-2400.