Laredo Public Library hosting used book sale

The Laredo Public Library is inviting bookworms of all ages to its annual Really Big Used Book Sale taking place this weekend.

Starting this Friday, November 15th through Sunday, November 17th, the library will be selling several different items from paperback books to old DVDs.

Those interested can stop by the Jose Guerra Laredo Public Library during regular business hours to purchase used books at a discount prices.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags and to arrive early to collect some of the best products.