Laredo Public Library offering curbside book pickup

While at home if you're choosing to read instead of stream, the Laredo Public Library is making it easier.

They're following suit of local restaurants and now offering curbside service.

If you call them ahead of time you can schedule a pick up from 9:30 in the morning until 5 in the evening, or log into your account at LaredoLibrary.Org and place your books on hold.

This can be done at either the library on Calton or the Ochoa Salinas Branch on Palo Blanco Street.

If you have any questions, you can call them at 795-2400.