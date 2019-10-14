Laredo Public Library to host Genealogy Lock-in event

The Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to get in touch with their heritage during its Genealogy Lock-in event.

The statewide genealogy program consists of six live-streamed webinars with up to date topics ranging from genealogy basics including the use of unindexed records in family search to discover new sites and sources for military research.

There will also be an introduction to GED match, the popular database now known as a tool in helping track down criminals through an investigative combination of DNA analysis.

The event will take place on Friday, October 18th from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Jose Guerra Library in Program Room #2 on the 2nd floor.

For more information you can contact Renée LaPerrière at (956) 218-2511 or via e-mail at rlaperrier@ci.laredo.tx.us.