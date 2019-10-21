Laredo Public Library to host debt management workshop

The City of Laredo is looking to help citizens manage their money woes during its Debt Management Workshop.

During one free hour-long session, the Laredo Public Library will host a free FDIC Money Smart for Adults seminar.

The conference will go over the different types of debt, strategies for reducing debt and the consequences of not paying your bills.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Joe A Guerra Library on Calton Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can contact Roxanne Garza at 956-795-2400.