Laredo Regional Food Bank feeding elderly community

A local food bank is doing what it can to provide food to the elderly during the coronavirus crisis.

Since the announcement of the COVID-19 outbreak, grocery stores across the country have been seeing an influx of customers panic purchasing.

This is causing certain amounts of people to be left without food items.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank took notice of how our elders were struggling to obtain food, so they decided to take action.

The food bank has been putting together 40-pound boxes of non-perishable foods which includes veggies, soups, and juice.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, you can call the regional food bank at 956-723-3725 or click here