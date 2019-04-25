Laredo Sector Border Patrol names Chief Patrol Agent

A new chief will be taking the helm over at the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla L. Provost named Felix Chavez as the new Chief Patrol Agent.

Chavez started with the U.S. Border Patrol back in 1985 as a member of Academy Class 184.

His first duty assignment was at the Sierra Blanca Station in Big Bend Sector.

Chief Chavez says, “Laredo Sector has rich traditions and a community-law enforcement partnership unequal to anything I have seen in my nearly 34 years of service.”

Chavez adds that he looks forward to working hard to support the organization’s mission in keeping our country safe.

The Laredo Sector covers 86,673 square miles in 101 counties from the U.S.-Mexico borders to the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas borders.

Congratulations to Chavez on this accomplishment!