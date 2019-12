Laredo's State Representative for District 42 Richard Pena Raymond and his wife, Michelle, are mourning the loss of their oldest son, Aren Davis Raymond.

According to an official statement, the 23-year-old passed away today and is being described as intelligent, kind, and warm to all who knew him.

Arrangements for funeral services have not yet been released, but will be announced soon.

Our condolences go out to the Raymond family.