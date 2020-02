After all the WBCA festivities are over and done with, there comes the big clean up.

The Laredo Sustainable Society is inviting the community to step up and do their part.

The "Step up to Clean up" event will take place on Saturday at noon.

The group is meeting at the Civic Center parking lot after the parade to help with the aftermath that is normally caused during a large parade of this nature.

For more information, you can visit the group’s Facebook page below.