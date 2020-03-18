Laredo Tax/Utilities Department to limit in person services

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, the City of Laredo Tax and Utilities Department has decided to make some changes to its services.

As a precaution for its employees and customers, the tax and utilities department will limit in-person service starting on Tuesday.

During this time, only two customers will be allowed to enter the building to make payments at the Houston Street location.

At the City Hall Annex, customers will be directed to the drive-thru service for payment processing and only two customers will be allowed to enter the building for service.

The city is also encouraging residents to make payments online via the City of Laredo website.

For any questions, you can call the tax department at 956-727-6403 or the utilities customer service at 956-727-6402.