Laredo Tennis Association hosting tennis tournament for the visually impaired

The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department and the Laredo Tennis Association are hosting a 'Yes We Can' Tennis Tournament this weekend and the conditions behind the match are an eyeful.

On Saturday at 9 a.m. a tournament will take place at Saint Augustine High School featuring blindfolded tennis players competing against athletes who are visually impaired.

The LTA holds weekly classes for the community as well as those who are visually impaired.

For more information you can contact Tina Trevino at (956) 740-8462 or email her at tinat@trevinoeyeclinic.com.

