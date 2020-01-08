Laredo Theater Guild invites community to newest production WIT

A local theater organization is inviting the community to give back to a worthy cause by coming out to its newest feature presentation.

The Laredo Theater Guild International in cooperation with Texas A&M International University is gearing up for its production called Wit, a play by Margaret Edson.

Wit is a dramedy about a woman who is battling cancer which is a very serious subject that many people go through but it’s a fun story that is full of wit and has a powerful message behind it.

The play will be opening on Thursday, January 9th to Saturday, January 12th at 7:30 p.m. and then on Sundays, January 16th and 19th at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $15 and all of the proceeds from the event will go to the Laredo Cancer Society.

For more information, you can call 956-319-8610.