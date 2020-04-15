Laredo airport receives $18 million to keep doors open

Airports around the country have seen an extreme drop in travel, and in order to keep their doors open, the Laredo International Airport received millions of dollars in federal funding.

Eighteen million dollars will be used to help the airport pay for incurred costs due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as critical safety and capacity projects to continue regardless of airport's current financial circumstances.



The funding will help ensure the pay of the airport's employees, maintain and upgrade their facilities, and protect passengers during this time.



According to Airports Council International, passenger traffic in U.S. commercial airports is expected to fall by 73 percent in the March to June period, which represents a 53 percent decrease in the first half of 2020.