Laredo and Mexican State of Jalisco partner as Sister Cities

The City of Laredo is adding a new addition to the family during this year's Sister Cities agreement.

City officials and the Mexican state of Jalisco came together to officially embark on the new partnership.

The two regions have been meeting together for a couple of years now and have decided to make it official.

On Tuesday, the Mexican state and local officials discussed projects to expand medical education and health services as the Mexican state is known to have the highest qualified physicians.

The partnership is also ideal for both places as Laredo was named the largest port in terms of trade in the U.S. and Jalisco is the number one state in terms of manufacturing in Mexico.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says it's important to keep trade relations with our fellow sister cities in order for both places to continue prospering.

Mayor Saenz says there is a lot of cargo that comes through our ports that we can reinforce and make even more efficient and create more revenue for the city.

The City of Laredo gifted Jalisco with a framed portrait of whitetail buck that is a native only to this region as a small token of appreciation

The portrait was designed by local artist and photographer Butch Ramirez.