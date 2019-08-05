Laredo artists waited for painting projects

A group that seeks to spruce up parts of Laredo is inviting local artists to take part in some upcoming projects.

Keep Laredo Beautiful in partnership with the Fine arts and Culture Commission and Cultivarte are asking artists to come forward to paint the street side of the Zacate drainage chute as well as a drainage chute in North Central Park.

Both projects aim to beautify the city, promote community pride while also showcasing the work of local talent.

The mural proposals must not exceed $4,000 and must be visually appealing and work within the current infrastructure of both project locations.

Proposals must be submitted to the city secretary's office at city hall, located at 1110 Houston Street, no later than Tuesday, august 20th.