Laredo celebrates 265th anniversary of its founding

This year Laredo celebrates the 265th anniversary of its founding by Captain Tomás Sánchez De La Barrera y Garza.

May 15, 1755 is the official day on record as Laredo's first day of existence as an official city.

However, back then it was called San Agustín De Laredo and since then Laredo has grown into a thriving bi-national metropolis that spans two countries.

So to celebrate the life of Tomas Sanchez, the Juan Francisco Farias Veterans Museum Association, along with various partners, will host a ceremony this weekend that will include many guests from our sister city.

"We have many decedents in Nuevo Laredo. Our families have always been the same, we're a united family, unique to this country."

The ceremony will take place Saturday, January 25th at the San Agustín Plaza beginning at 9 a.m.

On the agenda are historic presentations with the highlight being the unveiling of a statue of Tomas Sanchez.

The first 50 children to attend will receive a yellow rose to lay on the final resting place of Sanchez. Children are encouraged to wear colonial-era clothing.