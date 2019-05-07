Laredo celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week

The City of Laredo is looking to host multiple events around town as part of National Travel and Tourism Week,

When it comes to travel and tourism, we don’t often think of Laredo as the ideal getaway.

During National Tourism Week, it’s meant to highlight the importance of bringing visitors to our city and all of the great activities it has to offer.

The Convention & Visitors Bureau is looking to promote the City of Laredo and all of the activities it has to offer with a slew of events.

On Wednesday, the city will be hosting a special destination training from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Then on Friday, they will be hosting an unveiling of a new visitors guide at Flip Flop Coffee Shop at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.