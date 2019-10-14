Laredo citizens celebrate the season during Fall Fest

Laredo families had a chance to take advantage of the beautiful autumn weather during this year’s Fall Fest.

Every year Laredo College puts together its Family Fun Fest in February; however, three years ago, Dr. Ricardo Solis, the President of the college established the Fall Fest specifically for the south campus.

Participants got a chance to enjoy a fashion show, in which honor roll students strutted suits and dresses.

There were also mariachis, wrestling, and even fireworks.

The college also set up interactive informational booths for those who might be looking to go back to school.

More than 3,000 people were out and about on Saturday afternoon.