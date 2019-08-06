Laredo city officials send support to shooting victims

The United States saw two tragic mass shootings that killed several people and those effects are being felt here in south Texas.

Laredo city officials, as well as Webb County officials, are continuing to send their support to the victims and their families.

Mayor Pete Saenz and Tano Tijerina took to social media over the weekend to express their condolences to the victims and support families and those affected.

In his post, Saenz described border cities as unique in nature, cities that play an important role not only to our state but also the nation.

Mayor Saenz says that this is not a wake-up call because we have been conducting drills for years.

The mayor went on to say that they stand by the City of El Paso and Governor Greg Abbott to ensure that justice is served.